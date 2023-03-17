Use This Unexpected Pantry Item To Add Flavor To Your Meats, According To Omi Hopper - Exclusive

Queen of Puerto Rican cuisine Omi Hopper knows good cooking because it's in her blood. The Providence-based "Next Level Chef" star used to spend summers at her grandparents house in Puerto Rico; her childhood food memories still uplift her. "My top favorite was viandas con bacalao, a mix of root vegetables — yuca, yautia, malanga, batata — these amazing root vegetables that are seasoned with a salted cod fish in a very soft vinaigrette with onions and peppers and garlic," Hopper recently told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "It's a warm hug for me every time."

Hopper's grandma taught her the basics – namely, stay simple and cook straight off the vine. To this day, Hopper cherishes the taste of "earth" in food. But the culinary competition contestant, who began cooking for social media during the pandemic, has since picked up a few cooking secrets of her own. She shared one of them with us.