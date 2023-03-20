The Beloved Subway Footlong Pass Is Finally Returning

Subway knows how to entice customers with a good deal. Especially during these times of high inflation, the chain has continued to offer deals to suit every budget. Most probably don't know that Subway's $5 footlong promotion was not as beloved by franchise owners as it was by loyal customers. The deal has gone away and been resurrected several times, with the newest iteration being two footlongs for only $10. The deal was brought back in 2020, much to the chagrin and protest of local franchise owners. To help deter people from taking advantage of the deal on a broad scale, Subway turned to only offering the deal through its app.

The Subway app has had its fair share of troubles since its launch in 2012. When the app suffered a pricy glitch, it sent the internet spiraling. The app now is where customers can find special deals and chances to get "bonus offers," as well as access the secret vault menu. Aside from offering up savings, ordering on the app means never having to stand in the long lunch rush lines. Subway app users are now being treated to extra special savings via a discontinued offer.