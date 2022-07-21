The Strange Way You Could Get Free Subway Sandwiches For Life

Although Subway got rid of the $5 Footlong, there are still so many options you could eat for free for the rest of your life, and all you need to do is get a permanent 12" x 12" tattoo with the new Subway Series logo on either your sternum or your back. If that sounds like a great deal, head over to Las Vegas on July 27th where Subway is hosting a block party at Bad Apple Tattoo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. per a press release. This is part of Subway's new promotion for its Subway Series which features 12 new signature sandwiches on its menu (per Chew Boom).

Tattoo artist and two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe said in the press release, "Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives. Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase."

You can also get a 2"x2" Subway Series logo on your foot, wrist, or bicep for a month of sandwiches. A 3" x 3" on "shoulder blade, forearm, or calf" will get you a year's supply. It all depends on just how dedicated you are to the restaurant chain!