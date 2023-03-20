Starbucks Wants You To Look To The Stars For Your Next Coffee Fix

Astrology has, for centuries, been used to help powerful leaders make important decisions — Queen Elizabeth I (the one with the frilly neckpiece) was crowned on a date selected by her court astrologer, and an astrologer reportedly determined President Reagan's schedule down to the minute. During WWII, both Allied and Axis powers employed astrologers with mixed results. We ourselves, however, prefer more fun and frivolous astrological applications such as using the stars to tell us which donut, sandwich, soda, or cocktail suits us best. (We're going to let you in on a little trade secret here — we're not professional astrologers, so yes, there's a certain random element to it.)

While there have already been about a zillion and a half articles telling us what our go-to Starbucks orders should be based on our star sign (ours is the best one, of course), the big news now is that Starbucks itself wants in on the astrology game. It's not the first fast-food chain to try something similar, as back in 2021, Taco Bell's Twitter was recommending not only main dishes but sides and drinks based on sun, moon, and rising signs. Starbucks, however, has a dedicated website with a far more elaborate presentation, which figures as they've always been about style as much as substance.