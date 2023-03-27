Krispy Kreme's Spring Doughnuts Are Perfectly Mini

Krispy Kreme always seems to have a decadent doughnut idea up its sleeve. Whether for a festive holiday or a change of season, Krispy Kreme fans have something to look forward to all year. After all, what is more doughnut-worthy than dreary wintertime fading away into the bright, hopeful, and sunny days of spring?

This is not Krispy Kreme's first doughnut collection of 2023, but it is definitely the most adorable. There will be four new mini doughnuts inspired by fresh flowers, baby animals, and colorful springtime vibes, Krispy Kreme announced in a press release. The tiny sweet treats will be available beginning March 27 for a limited time. Boxes of 16 doughnuts will be available in Krispy Kreme shops, and boxes of eight will be sold at participating supermarkets like Walmart, Kroger, and Publix. With Easter right around the corner, these spring-themed sweets are arriving just in time for a fun Easter breakfast (or dessert) spread.