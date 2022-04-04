Krispy Kreme's New Spring Collection Is Tinier Than Ever

Krispy Kreme had a few customers confused last week when they took to social media to reveal a unique new product: L'Original Parfum, a glaze-scented perfume with "sweet notes of vanilla crème" (via Instagram). As we now know, the fragrance announcement ended up being nothing more than an April Fools' Day prank, which may have come as a disappointment to fans that aspire to smell "hot and fresh like an OG." And while we can understand that some doughnut lovers may now be a bit skeptical of new product alerts from the chain, we promise that the latest news from Krispy Kreme is far from a joke.

Just in time for Easter, the beloved North Carolina-based doughnut shop is now home to a new collection of miniature, spring-themed doughnuts that not only sound delicious but are pretty to look at, as well (via Business Wire). Available starting April 4, Krispy Kreme's limited-edition collection of Spring minis features four adorably tiny, egg-shaped treats, each of which is hand-decorated with one of four seasonal designs and features a different-flavored creme filling inside. The doughnuts can be purchased in 16-count boxes that have an Easter basket illustration on the front and will be offered at participating Krispy Kreme locations in the U.S. and Canada through Sunday, April 17.