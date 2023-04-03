One Small French Town Is Preparing For Its Annual 15,000 Egg Omelet

When preparing for an eggcellent Easter (Sorry, we had to!) you're probably used to whipping up an egg casserole recipe or dying eggs with myriad spring colors to hide in the yard for the kiddos to find. If you visit Bessières, France on Easter Monday, you'll find the folks there incorporate eggs into their Easter celebrations with a unique tradition.

France is home to several "gastronomic brotherhoods," one of which includes volunteers from the Confrérie Mondiale des Chevaliers de l'Omelette Géante de Bessières — AKA the World Brotherhood of the Knights of the Giant Omelet — who converge upon Bessières every Easter season to make a giant omelet in the center of town. The giant omelet uses 15,000 eggs, 2 pounds of salt, 1 pound of pepper, lots of herbs, and 12 gallons of duck fat. An official taster is also appointed to ensure the omelet is just right. Once it's ready, the omelet is served to spectators who number into the thousands, nearly outnumbering the residents of Bessières, which boasts a population of about 5,000 (via The Washington Post). Talk about a festive breakfast!

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the event, which involves volunteers donning tall chefs' hats and stirring the omelet in a massive pot with giant wooden oars. Over the last 50 years, the event has grown exponentially, as the first iterations featured an omelet made from thousands of eggs fewer.