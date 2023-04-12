What You Need To Know About The Major Meijer Salad Recall

When you hear about a food recall, your immediate instinct should be to check your fridge or pantry and immediately discard said item. Unfortunately, recalls are a bit of a common occurrence in the U.S., with the FDA declaring that there have been around 400 recalls every year from 2020 to 2022 (via Food Safety News). Leafy greens happen to be among the most recalled food items, and grocery chain Publix just went through a salad recall. Now, Meijer pre-made salad mixes are the latest recall victims, as the kits may have been exposed to listeria.

Meijer's recall is a voluntary move by the grocery chain as a precautionary measure. The brand's supplier is Revolution Farms, which is currently undergoing a larger lettuce recall. Meijer recalled 14 pre-made salad mixes that were sold in stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The company has not reported any illnesses from customers consuming the packaged salads, which have a "Fresh From Meijer" sticker on the packaging. Anyone who has purchased the salads can return them to the store for a full refund. And what about customers who have already consumed a recalled product?