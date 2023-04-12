What You Need To Know About The Major Meijer Salad Recall
When you hear about a food recall, your immediate instinct should be to check your fridge or pantry and immediately discard said item. Unfortunately, recalls are a bit of a common occurrence in the U.S., with the FDA declaring that there have been around 400 recalls every year from 2020 to 2022 (via Food Safety News). Leafy greens happen to be among the most recalled food items, and grocery chain Publix just went through a salad recall. Now, Meijer pre-made salad mixes are the latest recall victims, as the kits may have been exposed to listeria.
Meijer's recall is a voluntary move by the grocery chain as a precautionary measure. The brand's supplier is Revolution Farms, which is currently undergoing a larger lettuce recall. Meijer recalled 14 pre-made salad mixes that were sold in stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The company has not reported any illnesses from customers consuming the packaged salads, which have a "Fresh From Meijer" sticker on the packaging. Anyone who has purchased the salads can return them to the store for a full refund. And what about customers who have already consumed a recalled product?
What happens if you consume recalled products?
One of the dangers of consuming recalled products is the physical sickness that could ensue. Listeria infection is an illness that can cause a bevy of uncomfortable symptoms, like diarrhea, nausea, fever, and headaches. While the symptoms are short-term or mild for young, healthy adults, they can be potentially deadly for the elderly, young children, and those who are immunocompromised. Pregnant women should be especially careful to avoid contaminated food, as listeria can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.
The CDC recommends that if you do consume a product with potential listeria contamination but don't experience any symptoms, you don't need to be tested. If you experience any of the symptoms, it's encouraged that you seek medical attention. Luckily, Meijer has not yet received any complaints of food-borne illness from any of the recalled salad products. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Dole salad listeria outbreak where dozens of people fell ill.