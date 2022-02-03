The Dole Salad Listeria Outbreak Is Still Making People Sick

In December 2021, Dole issued a recall on its bagged produce back over concerns of Listeria contamination, per NPR. The compromised Dole products included "garden salads, mixed greens and Caesar kits," per the CDC. Dole sold the tainted products under a number of brands, including, Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise, President's Choice, and Simply Nature.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Listeria infection stems from consuming Listeria bacteria, and it most significantly affects pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Dole initially learned of the contamination of its iceberg lettuce when the bacteria was discovered on the machinery used to harvest the produce, per the CDC.

Despite Dole's recall efforts, more individuals have fallen ill from the contaminated salad items. The CDC has advised anyone who thinks they may own products contaminated with listeria to dispose of said goods immediately.