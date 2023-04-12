Taylor Swift Fans Are Furious Over A Sign Comparing Her Exes To Starbucks Drinks

Back in the 20-teens, Taylor Swift got a lot of flak for her serial relationship-seeking, but, to be fair, dating a number of people is something quite a lot of us do in our 20s. Still, due to her talent for capturing the experience in lyrical form, many fans suffered along with each new breakup and were overjoyed when she finally seemed to find lasting love with Joe Alwyn. Sadly, after 6 years together, Swift and Alwyn have now split up. Not an occasion for joking, you'd think, but one Starbucks evidently felt differently. It posted a sign asking "Which Taylor Swift Ex Are You?" based on your go-to drink order. According to the sign, Harry Styles = hot vanilla latte, Joe Jonas = dragon drink, Tom Hiddleston = London Fog, Taylor Lautner = vanilla sweet cream cold brew, John Mayer = dark coffee (perhaps with a few grounds left in), Jake Gyllenhaal = decaf Americano, Calvin Harris = vanilla bean frappe, and recent ex Alwyn = hot chai with oat milk.

Swift's fans were not amused, to say the least. One person who shared the sign on Twitter captioned it "this is so gross," while another found it repulsive to see the performer's pain being used as a marketing ploy. Still another person pointed out that the star was unlikely to collaborate with the coffee chain ever again, even though Swift had previously partnered with Starbucks to promote her 2021 album "Red."