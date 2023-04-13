Dunkin Is Giving Away Free Cold Brew To Celebrate A Different 4/20 Holiday

For some, April 20 is a holiday to kick back and get a buzz. With weed now legal in several states, more people than ever are bound to partake in cannabis-related festivities. Fast food franchises have gotten in on the action in recent years, with plenty of deals. Dunkin' is celebrating a different kind of 4/20 buzz with a free cold brew with your purchase in honor of National Cold Brew Day (via Yahoo News). This might sound like a ploy to get baked consumers to satisfy their munchies with Dunkin's carrot cake muffins or breakfast tacos, however, the holiday has actually been around since 2015. Since then, it's been embraced by other coffee chains, like Starbucks and Dutch Bros.

Some may be unfamiliar with the cold coffee industry disruptor of the past decade, but cold brew has actually been around for centuries. In recent years, the beverage has taken franchises by storm with its smooth, cold coffee that is slightly more caffeinated and less acidic. As the name suggests, it's made in cold water instead of using the traditional hot-to-cold iced coffee formula. Spins on the drink, like nitrogen infusions and flavored-foam additions, have multiplied over the years.

Dunkin' has been at the forefront of this coffee craze, hoping to roll out a line of cold brew beverage concentrates in 2023. If you're looking to spice up your 4/20 with a caffeine high, you may want to take advantage of this deal.