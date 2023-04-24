Panda Express Is Serving Up Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings, But There's A Catch

Wagyu beef is an elusive cut of meat that is often associated with a superior taste and texture, with an exorbitantly high price tag. Japanese cows bred for beef are all considered wagyu and the quality is unmatched. Typically in America, you'll find wagyu beef at pricey steakhouses and fine dining restaurants, though it is possible to purchase in some stores. Typically, wagyu beef is not an affordable, run-of-the-mill item, but fast-casual restaurants are finding ways to introduce the meat to customers at a fair price point.

Fast food sandwich chain Arby's tested a Wagyu beef burger made with a blend of both regular and Wagyu ground beef. The burger was sold at a reasonable price point of about $6.99. Panda Express is joining in on the affordable Wagyu beef train with its introduction of Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings. The new beef dumplings are made with 100% wagyu beef and served with a special sweet heat sauce. Before fans get too excited, it's not yet available nationwide. Instead, the company is testing the new dumplings at its flagship Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California. Even those locally will only have a small window to try the new creation. The dish will only be available from April 21-June 1.