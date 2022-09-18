How Panda Express Just Upgraded Its Orange Chicken Sandwich

Panda Express may be leading the pack when it comes to orange chicken, but the sandwich version of its signature dish was met with mixed reviews. Upon its initial release in 2021, Insider called it "the chain's most exciting dish in years" and said it was "packed with surprisingly bold flavors." However, for the reviewer at Brand Eating, the handheld ended up being a "sticky mess to eat" and, ultimately, "a bit of a puzzle."

It seems that Panda went back to the drawing board and now, a re-vamped version of its orange chicken sandwich is finally here. Per Food Beast, the upgraded sammie features some major changes, including "the removal of the shredded cabbage" and a new, spicy Sriracha mayo in place of the aioli. Additionally, the King's Hawaiian bun has been replaced with the traditional brioche that is typical for chicken sandwiches. Perhaps the most notable change is that the entire chicken patty is coated in that famous orange chicken glaze, which should make it easier to taste with every single bite.

Unsurprisingly, the restaurant's announcement this week about the new-and-improved dish generated some serious buzz on Instagram, where one person called it a "must try." However, the dish is once again available exclusively at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in California. So, it could take some traveling for customers to sink their teeth into these bad boys.