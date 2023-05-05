The Nutella Hack That Corey B Can't Get Enough Of - Exclusive

You must be familiar with Smucker's Uncrustables. The original frozen sandwiches featured peanut butter and grape jelly stuffed inside a soft bread — perfect for a lunchbox stuffer or midday pick-me-up. Well, the food hack Corey B uses is pretty much the same idea, but Nutella edition. "There's this one [recipe] where you could put Nutella on toast and make an Uncrustable out of it and throw it in a toaster," the social media star told Mashed.

Corey, who also co-owns Bang Cookies, described the hack as "a nice snack" and explained of the recipes he likes to make, "It's probably that I'm very simple when I don't make messes in the kitchen or whatnot — anything that's easy to make like that, for sure." Anything Nutella-related has us immediately intrigued, so we will definitely be trying out this two-ingredient masterpiece! There are actually many other amazing creations you can make with Nutella as well, if you're on a Nutella kick like we are.



You can keep up with Corey B's latest recipe reactions on his TikTok or Instagram page. Find more information about Bang Cookies on its website.