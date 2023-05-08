Chrissy Teigen Is Set To Open A Pop-Up Bakery To Satisfy All Your Cravings

Attention Chrissy Teigen fans: All your Cravings can finally be satisfied because the supermodel-turned-cookbook author is set to open a pop-up bakery. Per Eater Los Angeles, Teigen teamed up with e-commerce platform Shopify to unveil a temporary brick-and-mortar spot at The Row DTLA in downtown Los Angeles.

The bakery will operate out of Shopify's space inside The Row DTLA and is set to feature treats made from Teigen's new line of baking mixes, which means fans can try Teigen's famous chocolate chip cookies, banana bread, mochi waffles with butter and syrup, and more.

The pop-up opens on May 12, 2023, runs through May 21, 2023 (except for May 15 and May 17), and operates from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the duration. Those who want to visit the 4,000-square-foot bakery need to purchase a $5 ticket for entry. Speaking to Forbes about the upcoming event, Teigen said it will feature a butter sculpture, a maple syrup fountain, and other things to help create "the bakery of my dreams!" Tickets can be purchased online at chrissylovesbutter.com or in person at The Row DTLA. As an extra incentive, the $5 cost of admission can be applied toward a purchase at the bakery.