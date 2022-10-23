Chrissy Teigen Just Launched Her Own Line Of Baking Mixes

Model turned culinary personality Chrissy Teigen wasn't content to just whip up delectable dishes in her own kitchen, sharing the final results with her followers on social media. She wanted her fans to be able to make her dishes at home and try out her favorite flavors for themselves. So, over the years, she's brought her recipes to anyone interested in giving them a try by publishing a total of three cookbooks under her Cravings brand, as per Cravings by Chrissy Teigen: The original "Cravings," the follow-up "Cravings: Hungry for More," and finally "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love."

She's further helped home cooks build their culinary skill set and find their own passion in the kitchen with additional products like her pots and pans, bakeware and dishware, and even aprons (after all, you want to ensure your outfit stays mess-free when you're creating your culinary masterpieces).

True beginners who may find cooking from a cookbook a bit challenging to start with, or simply individuals who want a little more convenience, are in luck with the latest addition to her Cravings brand. As Teigen announced with an Instagram post on her brand's page, she has created a trio of baking mixes so fans can just add one or two key ingredients and have a foolproof batter ready to go in no time at all.