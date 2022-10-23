Chrissy Teigen Just Launched Her Own Line Of Baking Mixes
Model turned culinary personality Chrissy Teigen wasn't content to just whip up delectable dishes in her own kitchen, sharing the final results with her followers on social media. She wanted her fans to be able to make her dishes at home and try out her favorite flavors for themselves. So, over the years, she's brought her recipes to anyone interested in giving them a try by publishing a total of three cookbooks under her Cravings brand, as per Cravings by Chrissy Teigen: The original "Cravings," the follow-up "Cravings: Hungry for More," and finally "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love."
She's further helped home cooks build their culinary skill set and find their own passion in the kitchen with additional products like her pots and pans, bakeware and dishware, and even aprons (after all, you want to ensure your outfit stays mess-free when you're creating your culinary masterpieces).
True beginners who may find cooking from a cookbook a bit challenging to start with, or simply individuals who want a little more convenience, are in luck with the latest addition to her Cravings brand. As Teigen announced with an Instagram post on her brand's page, she has created a trio of baking mixes so fans can just add one or two key ingredients and have a foolproof batter ready to go in no time at all.
Tiegan releases three mix flavors
While Teigen has countless recipes in her trio of cookbooks that she could have adjusted to the boxed mix format, she decided to kick off her new venture with just three products. And, there's a fair bit of variety amongst them, with options from breakfast food to cookies. As Forbes reports, fans can buy Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, the Buttermilk Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix, and the Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix for now, although Teigen seems eager to expand the offerings even further, so the Cravings brand may have more options in the mix.
As Teigen told the news outlet, the trio she's launching the new venture with all have some type of personal connection for her, and she's gone with items she truly loves. And, as she explains, while the mixes can be made exactly as instructed on the package, home cooks who are a little more comfortable in the kitchen can even personalize them by adding mix-ins.
The Instagram post announcing the launch of these new products received a deluge of comments from fans, many of whom shared their excitement and wrote that they couldn't wait to try the new Cravings offerings. However, some commenters were rubbed the wrong way by the fact that the new Cravings product came not long after Teigen collaborated with The Caker, a small business that creates cake mixes, as Bake Mag reports.