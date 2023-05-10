You Can Get Free Drinks At Panera Through July 4 — Here's How

Panera is ringing in the beginning of summer by serving free drinks. Now through May 18, customers who sign up for Panera's Unlimited Sip Club will be rewarded with free drinks and free membership through July 4, according to a recent press release. The Sip Club, which launched in 2022, has members sign up for a monthly fee of $11.99 (or an annual fee of $119.99) to redeem unlimited free beverages from a list of 25 options. These include standard soft drinks, as well as hot and iced coffee, hot and iced tea, and both regular and Charged lemonades.

Sip Club members can grab their drinks in person at any Panera location or online through the app. There is a slight cap on the number of "unlimited" drinks one person can redeem; only one different self-service drink every two hours is permitted. However, customers can get as many free refills as they like.