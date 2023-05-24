Taco Bell's Nostalgia-Inducing Enchirito Is Returning To The Menu (Again)

Taco Bell fans frequently reminisce about their favorite items that once graced the chain's menu, only to have those options removed one fateful day. Sometimes these are short-lived new offers, and other times, even the most popular choices that have lived happily on the menu for decades end up on the chopping block.

If you've ever found yourself wondering what happened to Taco Bell's Enchirito, the cheesy enchilada-burrito crossover that was introduced in 1970, you aren't alone. The fan favorite had a good, long run before it was discontinued in 1993. Like many beloved menu items from the chain, it didn't disappear forever — the Enchirito returned in 2000, only to disappear once again in 2013.

That wasn't the last time this saucy creation came around. In late 2022, Taco Bell asked customers to cast their vote to decide on which item should return to menus across the country for a limited time. Thankfully for its fans, the winner was the vintage Enchirito, which had more votes than its rival choice, the Double Decker Taco. Despite the Enchirito's return, it quickly flew off menus again once November 30 rolled around. Now that another mourning period is over, Taco Bell lovers are about to experience yet another Enchirito whiplash. A 2023 revival (albeit a limited-time one) was confirmed in a Reddit AMA by Taco Bell's CMO, Taylor Montgomery.