At Last, Kinder's Famous Chocolate Bar Will Debut In The US

While most Americans likely consider Kinder synonymous with the infamously forbidden Kinder Surprise Eggs, the eggs aren't the brand's only — or even its most popular — product. Owned by Italian chocolate powerhouse Ferrero, Kinder has long offered Europe a wide array of chocolatey products that the U.S. has only just started to get a taste of. Luckily, Kinder's American arsenal is set for expansion. A reveal at this week's 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago brings sweet news: Kinder will be offering their flagship candy, "Kinder Chocolate," in North American markets starting this year (via a press release).

The invention of Kinder Chocolate is tied to the founding of Kinder as a brand itself. It all started in 1968, when Michele Ferrero decided to create a chocolate bar targeted toward children. His idea, Kinder Chocolate, had a chocolatey exterior and a rich, milky filling designed to convince parents of the candy's nutritional appeal. The chocolate bar has long boasted the slogan "+ Milk – Cocoa" on its packaging, referencing the smooth, milk cream filling of the confection. Whether or not the candy is that nutritious (the ingredients list says otherwise), it became a hit in Germany, then Italy, and beyond.

In the 50-plus years since its founding, Kinder has expanded to offer countless other chocolates and sweet treats, including its popular hazelnut cream-filled Kinder Bueno and others. Now, its products are now being sold in 170 countries globally.