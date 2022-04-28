Why Kinder Chocolate Has Been Linked To Salmonella Cases

You might never expect it, but chocolate has a history of carrying salmonella. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Protection, salmonella's ability to withstand heat, combined with the makeup of chocolate, allows the bacteria to infect the sweet treat, despite attempted food safety measures. This issue has become all the more prominent ever since Europe recently experienced a widespread salmonella outbreak traced back to chocolate.

The European Food Safety Authority reports that 150 individuals across the continent have come forward to report salmonella poisoning after eating tainted chocolate over the past few months, mostly among children. This problem isn't new, according to The Conversation. Back in 1970, cocoa powder with traces of salmonella infected over 100 people in Sweden. A decade later, 245 people fell ill in the U.K. after eating contaminated chocolate, while a 2001 spike traced 439 cases of salmonella back to chocolate consumption in Germany. As for the current European outbreak associated with the confection, it all comes back to one chocolate company.