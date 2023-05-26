Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee Is Being Recalled For Possible Glass
Coming between a coffee lover and their morning cup of joe can be risky business – albeit, not quite as dangerous as drinking shards of glass. On May 24th, Trader Joe's issued a recall on its Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee, citing concerns that it could contain broken glass in the mix. According to the recall, the retailer was notified about the possible contamination by its cold brew supplier.
Fortunately, it appears that only one batch was contaminated. The affected products are labeled with the stock-keeping unit number 67436. They also have an expiration date of June 13, 2024, November 26, 2024, or December 30, 2024. The coffee also has a red lid as well. So if you have one of these affected products, do not drink the coffee.
Instead, Trader Joe's urges all those who have purchased the coffee in question to discard the product or take it into a Trader Joe's store where a full refund will be issued. Currently, no injuries have been reported in relation to the recall, but Trader Joe's has pulled the affected product from shelves.
Why Trader Joe's issued a recall
While the presence of disease-causing organisms is often cited as the culprit when a food or beverage is recalled, a recall can also be made when it is suspected that a foreign object — such as broken glass — has found its way into a product (per U.S. Food and Drug Administration). When accidentally ingested, broken glass has the potential to cause life-threatening complications, possibly perforating the esophagus or intestines, which can give way to infection and abscesses, according to a case report published on Cureus. It may also cause bleeding in the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.
For that reason, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines regarding the allowance of glass in areas where food is being manufactured, permitting it only when absolutely necessary, like in the case of windows. Nevertheless, incidents like the one Trader Joe's is facing now are not so uncommon. In February, Starbucks recalled 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino because of potential glass contamination. For customers who have questions about the recent recall, Trader Joe's urges them to reach out to Customer Relations via phone or email.