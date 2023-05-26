Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee Is Being Recalled For Possible Glass

Coming between a coffee lover and their morning cup of joe can be risky business – albeit, not quite as dangerous as drinking shards of glass. On May 24th, Trader Joe's issued a recall on its Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee, citing concerns that it could contain broken glass in the mix. According to the recall, the retailer was notified about the possible contamination by its cold brew supplier.

Fortunately, it appears that only one batch was contaminated. The affected products are labeled with the stock-keeping unit number 67436. They also have an expiration date of June 13, 2024, November 26, 2024, or December 30, 2024. The coffee also has a red lid as well. So if you have one of these affected products, do not drink the coffee.

Instead, Trader Joe's urges all those who have purchased the coffee in question to discard the product or take it into a Trader Joe's store where a full refund will be issued. Currently, no injuries have been reported in relation to the recall, but Trader Joe's has pulled the affected product from shelves.