Egg Prices Have Finally Dropped To An Affordable Level

After peaking at an average price of $4.82 per dozen in January, egg prices are finally going in the right direction: downward. As of April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an average price of $3.27 per dozen, and prices have only continued to drop in the weeks since.

At one Ohio location, for instance, you can currently buy a dozen eggs at Meijer for $1.69 or at Walmart for $1.24. That's pretty wild, considering how just a few months ago purchasing a few dozen eggs required budgeting or seriously weighing the thought of buying a chicken to save money.

Of course, no one's complaining about the drop in egg prices, though some customers might be curious as to how the price drop finally happened. While there's no simple answer, we can point to several factors, including inflation easing up, the bird flu outbreak tapering off, and flocks recovering. Naturally, with a larger supply of eggs, prices can decrease.