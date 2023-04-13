Egg Prices Are Finally Going In The Right Direction

While Easter may have come and gone, it looks like we finally have good news on the egg front. Prices were so high earlier this year that the potato industry was beginning to capitalize on internet memes, marketing colorful spuds as a substitute for Easter eggs. Even Farmers Only was getting in on the action, offering a promotion with egg-related perks.

Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an 11% fall in egg prices in March, after an already substantial drop in February (via CNBC). While this is especially good news for the egg market, it's also pretty promising regarding overall inflation trends. The increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the widely-accepted measure of inflation, was 0.1% last month, tying March 2023 with December 2022 for the lowest rate of inflation in the past 8 months (per BLS). This decrease was even larger when accounting only for grocery prices.

The price of eggs was one of the most shocking inflationary trends of the past year. The price peaked in January 2023, with a dozen going for $4.82 on average and over $7 dollars in some states. This was double what prices were the year before, and it seemed like there was no end in sight. Luckily, prices are back down in the $3 range, with wholesale (bulk egg prices purchased by retail sellers) also down by as much as $0.95 for Grade B eggs, forecasting further decreases in pricing (via USDA).