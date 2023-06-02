Padma Lakshmi Is Leaving Top Chef And We Couldn't Be More Sad

After 17 years of hosting and producing one of the longest-running and most successful shows on Bravo, Padma Lakshmi has decided to step down from Top Chef to pursue other creative avenues. The beloved presenter shared this sad announcement on Twitter, along with a heartfelt explanation as to why she's deciding to "pack her knives and go." Even though fans are shedding a collective tear for her departure from the Emmy-winning series, which has stuck around for a whopping 20 seasons, her statement was met with an outpouring of understanding and support.

Lakshmi has received countless achievements and awards throughout her life, and is unafraid to follow her passions wherever they may take her. To many fans, she's basically Wonder Woman. On top of being a single mom and India's first supermodel, she is also a New York best-selling author and a dedicated activist who has supported various humanitarian organizations. She's juggled her multi-faceted career with grace, and many outside the "Top Chef" fandom have been inspired by her accomplishments.

One Reddit thread calling for opinions of Lakshmi makes it clear that loyal supporters are quick to sing her praises. "Padma IS Top Chef," one admirer wrote, while another said, "It would be heartbreaking to lose her." Many have dubbed her "Queen Padma", stating that she's elevated the competitive reality show's quality significantly throughout the years. Upon announcing her plans, the now-former host of "Top Chef" made sure to update fans on what she'll do next.