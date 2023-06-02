Costco's Churro-Flavored Bundt Cake Is Sadly Only In California

A new offering at Costco combines one of the store's sugary food court hits with a bakery staple. Costco churros were a former fan favorite. Now, the chain has introduced a product that brings the cinnamon-flavored treat to the bakery section in the form of a Bundt cake. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the product only appears to be offered in California.

A post to the subreddit r/Costco featured a picture of the churro cake accompanied by the question: "Anyone try?" Dusted in powdered sugar and drizzled in dulce de leche, the product clocks in at 2.5 pounds according to its packaging, and goes for $10.79 at the location where it was discovered. It looks like a sugar bomb that commenters were ready to detonate. Multiple commenters expressed a desire to make a Costco run. But when an eager Redditor wanted to know which store had the cake, the poster responded that it was in Danville, California. Commenters from other states were quick to express their jealousy, as they hadn't seen the product arrive in their own stores.

We don't know if the product will only see a regional roll-out, but the supplier is located in the Bay area. The cake is made by Bakery Street Inc., which specializes in sweets like cupcakes, macarons, and madeleines. On its official Instagram page, the company informed followers that they could find the cake in Bay area Costcos.