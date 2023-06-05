You Can Score 50% Off Domino's Pizzas This Week

Is there anything better during summer break than getting a discount on your favorite foods? Domino's has recognized the need for people to save money, or better yet, spend it on summer experiences, by offering half off any menu-priced pizza. Domino's recognizes that a pizza is a perfect snack for a sunset picnic at the beach or on the go as a quintessential road trip snack. Every menu-priced pizza will receive a 50% discount when ordering through any of the company's online channels.

Domino's makes it easy for customers to order their pizza with a variety of online ordering systems. Those looking to score the deal can order their pizza through Dominos.com, the Domino's app, Facebook Messenger, Alexa, Amazon, Google Home, and voice ordering on the Domino's app. Unfortunately, you cannot walk in and order or call in and still receive the deal. Just like 2022's 50% off deal, there is a minimum purchase price for those choosing delivery, and the coupon will only be applied to the pizzas, even if other items are ordered.