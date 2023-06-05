You Can Score 50% Off Domino's Pizzas This Week
Is there anything better during summer break than getting a discount on your favorite foods? Domino's has recognized the need for people to save money, or better yet, spend it on summer experiences, by offering half off any menu-priced pizza. Domino's recognizes that a pizza is a perfect snack for a sunset picnic at the beach or on the go as a quintessential road trip snack. Every menu-priced pizza will receive a 50% discount when ordering through any of the company's online channels.
Domino's makes it easy for customers to order their pizza with a variety of online ordering systems. Those looking to score the deal can order their pizza through Dominos.com, the Domino's app, Facebook Messenger, Alexa, Amazon, Google Home, and voice ordering on the Domino's app. Unfortunately, you cannot walk in and order or call in and still receive the deal. Just like 2022's 50% off deal, there is a minimum purchase price for those choosing delivery, and the coupon will only be applied to the pizzas, even if other items are ordered.
What pizza can you get?
Domino's already shared that the deal is good for any menu-priced pizzas, but it includes even specialty pies like the Philly Cheese Steak. All customers need to do is simply add the pizza of their choice to their carry-out cart and the 50% discount is automatically applied. If you think it's limited to one pizza per order, think again. Customers can add as many pizzas as they'd like and receive half off on each pizza. The deal won't last long though, as it's only running from June 5 through June 11.
Domino's knows its customers love a good deal, and the company is currently offering several coupon deals concurrent with the limited-time pizza promotion. If you need an appetizer and a drink to complete your meal, Domino's has a coupon for 16-piece parmesan bites with a 2-liter soda for $4.99. Customers who are part of Domino's rewards program can get a free pizza for every 60 points, which is equivalent to six pizza orders. It's free to join and customers can start tacking up points and saving money immediately.