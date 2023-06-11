Brown Sugar Oven-Roasted Bacon Recipe

Bacon tends to elicit some pretty exuberant reactions thanks to its rich, smoky flavor and aroma. The standard stuff is always welcome on our breakfast plate to accompany eggs and toast, but we're equally open to finding new ways to enhance its qualities. From novel cooking methods to subtle ingredient add-ins that make all the difference, amped-up bacon wins all the flavor points.

Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this brown sugar oven-roasted bacon recipe, which she describes as "the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and spicy." If you're looking for a mess-free method to whip up a batch of bacon, this is definitely it. Simply season the strips and pop them in the oven, and you'll be rewarded with perfectly crisp bacon. "I love to use this on BLTs, but it's also an easy way to jazz up an ordinary breakfast," Johnson shares. And if you just want to munch on the perfectly flavored strips? That's fine by us too.