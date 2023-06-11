Andrew Rea Tells Us What Fans Can Expect From His Babish Cookware Launch With Walmart - Exclusive
Most foodie fans know of Andrew Rea from his wildly popular YouTube series "Binging with Babish." There, Rea takes favorite and not-so-favorite, but always interesting, foods from fictional media and brings them to life, showing viewers exactly how it's done so they can potentially replicate his work at home. If you've never watched the channel before, think of the most whimsical food you've ever seen in a television show or movie; Rea's probably made it. In the last year, he's recreated the rainbow-hued Pretty Patties from "Spongebob Squarepants," Aunt Petunia's pudding from "Harry Potter," and a foot-long taco dog from "Bob's Burgers."
No matter what recipe of Rea's you're recreating at home, though, one thing's for certain: You're going to need some cookware to get it done. You might not need anything special, but if you don't have a few of the basics, you're not going to be able to turn out a Monte Cristo inspired by "American Dad" or some duck fat fries from "John Wick: Chapter 2." Luckily, Rea has you covered. The next time you take a trip to your neighborhood Walmart, you'll likely be able to find Babish Cookware. Here's what Rea told us about the cookware line's Walmart launch, what you should buy from the collection if you only buy one thing, and what to expect from the Babish empire next.
Taking a cookware collection from conception to launch
While the Walmart cookware launch is new, it isn't Rea's first foray into the world of all things cookware, as he explained to us. Babish Cookware items have been available on Amazon for over a year, with several dozen unique items available.
"It's been doing extremely well online," Rea said. "We were given the opportunity to make a series of unique products exclusively for Walmart and jumped at the opportunity. They wanted non-stick cookware, a wok, and a cast iron pan to start, and that was one of the major gaps in what we offered [currently]."
So, Rea got to work alongside his cookware manufacturer to create the perfect non-stick solution — something that would be oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, extra-durable, and suitable for various different cooktops, from induction to gas to electric. Throughout the development process, the manufacturer sent Rea various sample items to test and use first-hand.
"I put it through the paces and make sure it's up to snuff. Once I've personally used it, I can say, 'Oh, this handle's a little uncomfortable' or 'Oh, this doesn't feel intuitive.' It's a nice process, to really be hands-on with the design of the cookware and try it myself, thoroughly, before bringing it to market," Rea said. "Once it ticked all my boxes and it ticked all Walmart's, we moved forward with it. I'm very excited to have it offered in stores."
Andrew Rea's favorite piece of cookware from his new collection
The Walmart-exclusive line of Babish Cookware includes a 12-inch non-stick aluminum fry pan, 13-inch cast iron everyday pan, carbon steel wok, and 10-piece non-stick cookware set that comes with everything you could need if you were just starting to outfit your kitchen. Ask Rea his favorite piece, though, and there's no hesitation.
"I love the wok," he said. "It's a slightly smaller wok than the one we have on Amazon. A big wok is great, but, especially if you're a little weak in the wrists like I am, it's kind of hard to operate, flipping things or just manipulating the pan. [The Walmart-exclusive wok] is a little bit more maneuverable and it's still super deep. It's great for all the other applications of a wok, not just stir-frying. You can steam. You can deep-fry. There's a whole host of different things you can use a wok for."
He admitted that he wasn't quite sure about the 10-piece non-stick cookware set at first, but now he sees the value. "Especially for people who are just starting out in the kitchen or who are establishing their own kitchen for the first time, it's a much more cost-effective way to have a full line of every piece of cookware that you need, that still has all the utility that you're looking for," he said.
The most useful piece in Andrew Rea's cookware collection
If you're only going to buy one piece in the cookware collection, though, Rea said the one you'll likely find the most useful is the 13-inch cast iron everyday pan. While he noted that cast iron pans can be intimidating for new cooks, if you can overcome that intimidation, it'll be well worth it. He said, "You hear horror stories about how you can't wash [cast iron] with soap or it'll rust or flake and break — but it's one of the most durable pieces of cookware."
The cast iron pan comes pre-seasoned and, if you damage the seasoning at all, Rea said just to "hit it with some vegetable oil and throw it in the oven for an hour or two." The result is a newly seasoned cast iron pan that's just as good as when you bought it.
The only thing you should be extra-careful about with the cast iron pan is acidic ingredients. "It's a reactive cookware," Rea explained, "so about the only thing you need to stay away from is acidic ingredients, like tomatoes. You wouldn't want to stew tomatoes for too long in cast iron — but for frying, simmering, braising, and searing, especially, it's second to none."
How Andrew Rea's cookware collection stands out from the competition
As anyone who's visited a big-box store to shop for the odd pot or pan knows, though, there are a lot of options sitting on the store shelf. What makes Babish Cookware stand out from the rest? In many ways, Rea said, it's the same elements that make "Binging with Babish" stand out on YouTube.
"In my cooking show, I try to get people in the door by making stuff from their favorite movies and TV shows and then I try to keep them there with good technique and some good humor," he said. "In that same way, we have striking packaging and we have a quality product inside. I'm hoping that will set us apart from the other stuff on the shelf."
He added, "Our design is unique and it's been honed ... through testing, and our packaging is very attractive. I really like the way our packaging looks. It's very simple, stark, and striking. Then, once you get it home, you have a really versatile and durable product that lives up to the advertising."
What to expect next from Andrew Rea
If you're hoping that the number and type of products you can buy from Babish Cookware at Walmart expands in the near future, keep your fingers crossed. While Rea said it'll all depend on how well this first launch goes, he does hope that he can offer a more robust line of cookware throughout Walmart in the future — particularly Babish Cookware's knives.
"I'm so proud of the knives," he said of the knives shoppers can currently only find on Amazon. "They're a forged German steel knife that you just can't get at that price point from any other manufacturer. To be able to offer that in stores would be extremely exciting — but time will tell."
Otherwise, there's still plenty to love and look forward to from Rea in the near future. His next book, "Basics with Babish," comes out in October. A vacation rental experience is in the works, called The Bed and Babish, for foodie-themed vacation retreats. Plus, of course, the Babish Culinary Universe on YouTube continues to offer up plenty of ways to watch (and cook along with) content from not just Rea but other talented creators as well.