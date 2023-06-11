Andrew Rea Tells Us What Fans Can Expect From His Babish Cookware Launch With Walmart - Exclusive

While the Walmart cookware launch is new, it isn't Rea's first foray into the world of all things cookware, as he explained to us. Babish Cookware items have been available on Amazon for over a year, with several dozen unique items available.

"It's been doing extremely well online," Rea said. "We were given the opportunity to make a series of unique products exclusively for Walmart and jumped at the opportunity. They wanted non-stick cookware, a wok, and a cast iron pan to start, and that was one of the major gaps in what we offered [currently]."

So, Rea got to work alongside his cookware manufacturer to create the perfect non-stick solution — something that would be oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, extra-durable, and suitable for various different cooktops, from induction to gas to electric. Throughout the development process, the manufacturer sent Rea various sample items to test and use first-hand.

"I put it through the paces and make sure it's up to snuff. Once I've personally used it, I can say, 'Oh, this handle's a little uncomfortable' or 'Oh, this doesn't feel intuitive.' It's a nice process, to really be hands-on with the design of the cookware and try it myself, thoroughly, before bringing it to market," Rea said. "Once it ticked all my boxes and it ticked all Walmart's, we moved forward with it. I'm very excited to have it offered in stores."