Simple Classic Raspberry Pie Recipe

With the pie pan lined and filled, it's time to make your lattice topping. Roll out the second half of your pastry (or use the second pie crust) so it, too, is about ⅛-inch thick. When rolled, cut the pastry into 10 separate pieces, each about ¾-inch wide.

Take the beaten egg and use a pastry brush to "paint" the exposed edges around the top of the pie crust. Then, take five of the strips of pastry and drape them vertically across the top of the pie, spacing them out evenly.

To create the lattice, peel the second and fourth pastry strips back, "opening up" the raspberry filling underneath. Place another strip of pastry at the top of the pie crust, but perpendicular to the first five strips so that it crosses over the first, third, and fifth strips of pastry. Replace the second and fourth vertical strips, returning them to their original positions.

Next, peel back the first, third, and fifth vertical strips to the point where the first horizontal strip crosses them. Add another piece of pastry perpendicular to the vertical pieces, spaced evenly with the first piece, crossing over the second and fourth vertical strips. Return the peeled back vertical pieces of pastry to their original positions. Continue this process until all of the horizontal pieces of pastry have been placed, braided with the vertical pieces across the whole pie.