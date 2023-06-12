The Martini-Inspired Pasta Dish Even Gin Haters Will Enjoy

Whether you prefer your martini shaken or stirred, you may also enjoy it infused into a pasta sauce. If you like gin, this dirty martini pasta dish is a game-changer. If you don't, you can simply replace it with vodka.

@legallyhealthyblonde shared a recipe on TikTok that she described as her "Emily Mariko Salmon Bowl moment." Her dirty martini-inspired pasta dish is easy and features an unusual combination of flavors. To make the sauce, she fuses garlic, zested lemon peel, parsley, Castelvetrano Olives, blue cheese, olive brine, olive oil, butter, and gin (or vodka). She simmers it with cooked angel hair pasta, but you can use another kind of pasta if you prefer. Finally, she tops it with black pepper, blue cheese, parsley, and lemon zest.

Not only is it easy, but it is also super versatile. If you don't like blue cheese, she suggested subbing it for another soft cheese like goat cheese. One TikToker said, "I don't like olives at all but I did in fact watch the whole thing." @legallyhealthyblonde replied, suggesting capers as an alternative.

Another fan commented, "It's like a cousin of penne alla vodka! I'm excited to try this." Many people are used to the idea of cooking with wine, but the idea of cooking with spirits is often overlooked despite the popularity of penne alla vodka. If you are like many home cooking enthusiasts, cocktail-inspired dishes are a new avenue to explore. In many ways, pasta sauces are the ideal playground to get started.