Crumbl Vs Insomnia: Who Makes A Better Cookie?

It is time for the ultimate cookie chain showdown: Crumbl Cookies vs Insomnia Cookies. If Tiffany and Co. can claim that shade of blue, Crumbl can do the same for its bright pink box—sorry, Barbie. Like Tiffany's, these boxes are sure to spark joy in whoever receives them. Crumbl clearly takes time and care with its large cookies, churning out Instagramable bites since 2017. It clearly strives for a boutique cookie experience.

In the other corner, we have Insomnia. As the name implies, Insomnia Cookies is best well-known for providing late-night bites. The company was started out of a dorm room by enterprising students who saw a previously untapped niche—a bakery open late for students with the munchies. While Insomnia Cookies are less refined, served up in what amounts to a pizza box, in less than picturesque plating or shaping, it is known for its variety of choices and local delivery.

Each cookie company knows its market. But as they have expanded to more and more locations, you may be faced with a choice of which cookie to get. We put three of each company's cookies to the test to find out who makes a better cookie. For Crumbl we tried the Milk Chocolate Chip and Classic Pink Sugar, both of which are available weekly, and Molten Lava, the best-reviewed cookie of the week. For Insomnia, we ordered its most popular cookies, the Classic Chocolate Chunk, Classic Snickerdoodle, and the Deluxe Confetti. Let's see how these cookies crumble.