Fast Food Dipping Sauces You Should Avoid At All Costs

When you roll up through the fast-food drive-thru, you're faced with a lot of decisions, weighing the pros and cons of various menu items based on factors be they fast food breakfast items or unique fast food burgers. While most fast food is perfectly enjoyable as part of a balanced diet that focuses on all things in moderation, you may want to avoid certain sauces for a variety of reasons, from taste to consistency — even to calorie count.

However, as you make that calculated decision at the drive-thru, don't make the mistake of absentmindedly asking for a few extra dipping sauces to go along with your chicken tenders or fries. Just like the condiments in your fridge, the dipping sauces at fast-food chains can be chockfull of extra sugar and sodium, in amounts that are honestly shocking for the tiny, dipping cup serving size. Here are a few fast-food dipping sauces you might want to particularly avoid in the near future.