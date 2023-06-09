Tim Hortons Is Celebrating Summer With 3 Strawberry Treats

We're not saying the best way to embrace summer is by enjoying fresh summer fruit like strawberries, but it's definitely one of the best ways. Thanks to fast-casual bakery chain Tim Hortons, customers can get their fruity fix in the form of three new strawberry baked goods. The first strawberry treat is a yeasted strawberry dip doughnut with pink strawberry frosting and rainbow sprinkles. The second is a cream-filled doughnut with a strawberry fondant topping and vanilla drizzle. The last item is a strawberry-flavored cheesecake muffin with a cheesecake filling. Before you get ready to hop in the car, it's important to note that the items will only be sold at select U.S. locations, and not in the chain's home country of Canada.

This isn't the first time the chain has offered a fruit-centric summer treat. Tim Hortons first began offering its limited-time strawberry menu back in 2019. The treats were originally released in the springtime as an attempt for those living in cold climates to at least taste the warmth and flavors of the warmer months. Tim Hortons is no stranger to offering seasonal items and treats throughout the year — the chain released a special Easter donut with pastel candy-coated eggs this past spring.