How Bang Bang Chicken Went From Chinese Street Food To A Saucy Finger Food

Spicy food lovers may have a hard time resisting the urge to load up on bang bang chicken at their favorite American Chinese food restaurant. And no, this popular Chinese dish isn't called that because the flavor packs a sweat-inducing "bang" with each bite. The name actually comes from the traditional preparation method it requires, which can be traced back to China's Han Yang Ba district in the early 20th century.

In modern restaurants, you've likely tried the breaded version as a fried appetizer. However, long before it became Americanized and morphed into something akin to spicy popcorn chicken, it was a beloved street food staple in China. Truly authentic bang bang chicken is fully shredded and typically served cold. Using heavy tenderizing sticks, which is what the Chinese word "bàng" actually translates to, cooked chicken is hammered until the shredded texture is achieved just before being coated in sauce.

The dish's signature spicy kick comes from toasted peppercorns that are from the region where China's cold-served chicken dish first became famous — Sichuan. Blend them with black vinegar, soy sauce, sesame or chili oil, and a touch of sugar, and you've created bang bang chicken's iconic guaiwei sauce (meaning "strange flavor"). Lay it all on a bed of julienned cucumbers, and you're ready to dig in. The real question is, how did western bang bang chicken turn out so vastly different than the real thing?