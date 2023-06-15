It's Surprisingly Simple To Make Copycat Chick-Fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

While Chick-fil-A is known for its dipping sauces, the chain also has some pretty decent salad dressings, as well, including a tasty take on ranch dressing that's essentially a guacamole mashup flavored with a tangy hint of lime. While you can buy bottled Chick-fil-A avocado lime ranch dressing at Walmart, it's also incredibly easy to make a DIY version at home.

According to this TikTok video, making your own CFA-style avocado ranch dressing starts with peeling and pitting an avocado (necessary steps unless you like a whole lot of fiber in your salad). When buying an avocado, you can check for ripeness based on how firm the fruit is.

Add the halved avocado to a food processor along with some powdered buttermilk ranch dressing mix, fresh lime juice, and cilantro, then flavor the dressing with a selection of seasonings: garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, and perhaps a little bit of sugar (or not, if you don't care for sweet dressings). Add as much water as you need to provide a proper consistency — just a few spoonfuls should do it. If you want to make the dressing even creamier, you could also add some mayonnaise into the mix.