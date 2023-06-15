It's Surprisingly Simple To Make Copycat Chick-Fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing
While Chick-fil-A is known for its dipping sauces, the chain also has some pretty decent salad dressings, as well, including a tasty take on ranch dressing that's essentially a guacamole mashup flavored with a tangy hint of lime. While you can buy bottled Chick-fil-A avocado lime ranch dressing at Walmart, it's also incredibly easy to make a DIY version at home.
According to this TikTok video, making your own CFA-style avocado ranch dressing starts with peeling and pitting an avocado (necessary steps unless you like a whole lot of fiber in your salad). When buying an avocado, you can check for ripeness based on how firm the fruit is.
Add the halved avocado to a food processor along with some powdered buttermilk ranch dressing mix, fresh lime juice, and cilantro, then flavor the dressing with a selection of seasonings: garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, and perhaps a little bit of sugar (or not, if you don't care for sweet dressings). Add as much water as you need to provide a proper consistency — just a few spoonfuls should do it. If you want to make the dressing even creamier, you could also add some mayonnaise into the mix.
Use the dressing in a copycat Chick-fil-A Salad
Fans of the TikTok dressing hack seem to think it tastes as good as the real thing. Additionally, by making the salad dressing yourself, you can tweak the recipe to your liking. One user found the dressing to be too salty, and mean while another added a spicy kick. They wrote, "I also added a jalapeño, very yummy." When you are done making your delicious dressing, you can go whole hog (or chicken) by making a Chick-fil-A-style salad to use it on. You can, if you like, make these copycat Chick-fil-A chicken strips, or if you prefer to go a slightly healthier route, you can cook the tenders in an air fryer instead of a deep fryer.
@moribyan
Chick-fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing at home and even better for @gymshark Healthy Swap 66 Campaign! #Gymshark66 #workout #recipe #fyp #foryou
If you want to re-create Chick-fil-A's popular Cobb salad, line a plate with mixed greens, then add some cooked corn, bacon crumbles, chopped boiled eggs, tiny tomatoes (grape or halved cherry, or, in a pinch, a chopped-up roma), and shredded cheddar and Monterey jack. Top the salad with a few tenders, then pour on the avocado ranch. You could also just skip the salad and use the avocado lime ranch dressing as a dip for tenders or nuggets or make a slightly thicker version using less water to sub as a sandwich spread. This thicker version could even work as a dip for tortilla chips, as well.