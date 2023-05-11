You Can Now Buy Your Favorite Chick-Fil-A Salad Dressing At Walmart

Are you bummed you can't satisfy your Chick-Fil-A craving on a Sunday? While the chain isn't officially opening its doors on Sundays, fans are getting close to being able to re-create some of the chain's dishes by purchasing products in retail stores. Chick-Fil-A will be rolling out four of its most loved salad dressings to retailers across the U.S. The four dressing flavors that will be sold in 12-ounce plastic bottles are avocado lime ranch, garden herb ranch, creamy salsa, and zesty apple cider vinaigrette. The dressings will join Chick-Fil-A's assortment of sauces that are sold in Walmart stores and other retail locations. The news comes on the heels of Chick-Fil-A adding two more sauces (barbecue and sweet and spicy Sriracha) to the lineup.

According to Chick-Fil-A's press release, the dressings will be available for purchase in select retailers "in the coming weeks," but there is no official release date. There also isn't an official price, but the 16-ounce sauce bottle retails for around $3.49 depending on your retailer. This isn't technically the first time Chick-Fil-A has released its salad dressings. The chain did do a limited test release of the dressing last year, but the dressings could only be found in Cincinnati and Tennessee. By summer, fans can expect to be able to purchase the dressings and sauces for at-home use.