You Can Now Buy Your Favorite Chick-Fil-A Salad Dressing At Walmart
Are you bummed you can't satisfy your Chick-Fil-A craving on a Sunday? While the chain isn't officially opening its doors on Sundays, fans are getting close to being able to re-create some of the chain's dishes by purchasing products in retail stores. Chick-Fil-A will be rolling out four of its most loved salad dressings to retailers across the U.S. The four dressing flavors that will be sold in 12-ounce plastic bottles are avocado lime ranch, garden herb ranch, creamy salsa, and zesty apple cider vinaigrette. The dressings will join Chick-Fil-A's assortment of sauces that are sold in Walmart stores and other retail locations. The news comes on the heels of Chick-Fil-A adding two more sauces (barbecue and sweet and spicy Sriracha) to the lineup.
According to Chick-Fil-A's press release, the dressings will be available for purchase in select retailers "in the coming weeks," but there is no official release date. There also isn't an official price, but the 16-ounce sauce bottle retails for around $3.49 depending on your retailer. This isn't technically the first time Chick-Fil-A has released its salad dressings. The chain did do a limited test release of the dressing last year, but the dressings could only be found in Cincinnati and Tennessee. By summer, fans can expect to be able to purchase the dressings and sauces for at-home use.
What to make with the dressings?
You could always drive-thru your local Chick-Fil-A and pick up chicken to take home and slather with dressing, but Chick-Fil-A has offered up some unique recipes to try as well. The chain's culinary team shared some of their favorite recipes to make with the recipes. Surprisingly, none of the recipes mimic Chick-Fil-A's standard menu salads. If you want to enjoy the salad dressing first thing in the morning, there's a scrambled egg recipe featuring the avocado lime ranch dressing. Feeling like baking? Chick-Fil-A shares a cheddar biscuit and ham recipe that utilizes buttermilk ranch dressing. No word on if the biscuit recipe is the same as the O.G. Chick-Fil-A biscuit.
If you feel like using the salad dressings for their intended purposes, by all means, do that as well. There are plenty of copycat Chick-Fil-A salad recipes, so you can be sure to get your salad fix, even on a Sunday. If lettuce-filled salads aren't your jam, you could DIY the TikTok famous nugget salad by dousing it in your favorite salad dressing. Of course, you could go all out and purchase all the dressings and sauces to have on hand for any homemade, or takeout meal.