Andrew Zimmern Told Us The Food Trend He Hates And What To Cook Instead - Exclusive Interview

Do you have any tips for home chefs that are looking to hone their cooking skills?

Oh my God, a bazillion of them. The biggest one — everyone says recipes take too much time. The reason is they don't like chopping and cutting. No one practices knife skills — no one. Even people who golf four times a year go to the driving range as many times. If you want to get better in the kitchen, you've got to practice things, and no one practices the cutting part. If you can cut quickly and efficiently, you're going to cut your cooking time in half.

Knife skills are really important. I tell people all the time, cut a couple of carrots and a couple of onions every single day for two weeks. Get a Ziploc bag in the freezer and keep dumping them all in there, and then make soup when you're done. Your skill set will improve dramatically. Do dice, fine dice, batons, matchsticks, or allumettes. You can do all the different shapes. The onion helps you with precision. The carrot you can practice all the shapes with. You're going to improve your skill set vastly. Shameless plug — we have a great knife skills thing on my YouTube, and it's on my website, too. I did it last year because I felt so strongly about it.

Who is one person alive or dead who you would love to have dinner with or cook dinner for?

Not even close — my grandmother. She inspired me to cook. She taught me to cook. So did my mom. So did my dad. But my mom and dad got to see me in my current ... They're no longer with us, but they were able to see me be successful, and I was able to show them the sum total of their efforts put into me had paid off. My grandmother passed away when I was still an active addict and alcoholic. I was a user of people and taker of things. She did not get to see me at my best.

I still cook a ton of her food. Literally, I cook a ton of her food. By the way, in some cases, these are the recipes that are done in restaurants, have been on magazine covers. The opportunity to cook them for her, because I've tweaked them a little bit, to make dinner for her and serve her her own food that I've interpreted and cooked, is the only dream of mine unfulfilled and one that will remain unfulfilled. I think about it all the time.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

