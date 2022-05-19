Silos Baking Competition: What To Expect From The New Magnolia Network Show

"Silos Baking Competition" joins a slate of four new programs scheduled to air on the Magnolia Network during its Summer/Fall 2022 season. It is currently the only culinary competition show on the network. However, per Variety, additional shows in the genre are planned for later this year, keeping pace with its emergence as the fastest-growing cable network of 2022. It is a crowded field, with other networks like Netflix debuting new programs to supplement its wildly popular baking competition shows "Nailed It!" and "The Great British Bake Off," according to Screen Rant.

But while fans will have to wait to see how exactly the Gaines will put a new spin on the baking competition formula, they will immediately recognize Chip and Joanna's aesthetic touches. The trailer for Silos Baking Competition features shots of the couple's home with the signature "farmhouse chic" look they popularized with their home renovation program "Fixer-Upper," which ran on HGTV from 2013 to 2018, according to Forbes. Fans of that show can look forward to a reboot in which the couple is challenged with renovating a nineteenth-century castle, scheduled to air in September on Magnolia Network and Discovery+ (via Variety). But if a cooking show-down is more your style, you might be excited for "Silos Baking Competition."