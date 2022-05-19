Silos Baking Competition: What To Expect From The New Magnolia Network Show
"Silos Baking Competition" joins a slate of four new programs scheduled to air on the Magnolia Network during its Summer/Fall 2022 season. It is currently the only culinary competition show on the network. However, per Variety, additional shows in the genre are planned for later this year, keeping pace with its emergence as the fastest-growing cable network of 2022. It is a crowded field, with other networks like Netflix debuting new programs to supplement its wildly popular baking competition shows "Nailed It!" and "The Great British Bake Off," according to Screen Rant.
But while fans will have to wait to see how exactly the Gaines will put a new spin on the baking competition formula, they will immediately recognize Chip and Joanna's aesthetic touches. The trailer for Silos Baking Competition features shots of the couple's home with the signature "farmhouse chic" look they popularized with their home renovation program "Fixer-Upper," which ran on HGTV from 2013 to 2018, according to Forbes. Fans of that show can look forward to a reboot in which the couple is challenged with renovating a nineteenth-century castle, scheduled to air in September on Magnolia Network and Discovery+ (via Variety). But if a cooking show-down is more your style, you might be excited for "Silos Baking Competition."
Bakers compete with their personal recipes
It appears that there's a lot of excitement to look forward to on "Silos Baking Competition." In the trailer for the show, a live audience of fans are gathered at the couple's Waco, Texas home to cheer on bakers as they sweat it out — literally, working outside with hot ovens — in hopes of winning over a panel of judges. Over the course of the competition, the home bakers will work to perfect their favorite personal recipes so they may win a coveted spot among the sweet treats offered in Silos Bakery.
The clip gives viewers a sneak peek at some of the competitor's personalities, and Chip and Joanna Gaines expressed their excitement. "This is a dream come true," Joanna said before mentioning how special it was to host the show on the property. Along with a $25,000 cash prize, one talented home baker will win the chance to add a signature dessert to the menu of the Gaines' bakery in the competition reality show that will debut June 12 on the Magnolia Network and Discovery+.