Trump Promised Free Food For Everyone At A Restaurant, Then Skipped The Bill

On Tuesday, Donald Trump visited Versailles in Miami, the famous Cuban restaurant many politicians stop at when they're in the area. Despite his recent legal woes, Trump stopped in at the famed eatery to speak with his voter base.

As is often the case with Trump, many of his fans and supporters were already at the restaurant upon his arrival, packed into the restaurant waiting for a glimpse of him. Clearly moved by the support, he announced "Food for everyone!" to a round of applause. Many started singing "Happy birthday" to him, as the former president's birthday was the following day, and Trump remarked that they were "a great group of people."

However, the former president is being accused of skipping out on his promise of free lunch. According to an anonymous source, via Miami New Times, Trump left the Miami establishment without buying everyone's food. In fact, Trump barely stayed at the restaurant more than a few minutes.