Trump Promised Free Food For Everyone At A Restaurant, Then Skipped The Bill
On Tuesday, Donald Trump visited Versailles in Miami, the famous Cuban restaurant many politicians stop at when they're in the area. Despite his recent legal woes, Trump stopped in at the famed eatery to speak with his voter base.
As is often the case with Trump, many of his fans and supporters were already at the restaurant upon his arrival, packed into the restaurant waiting for a glimpse of him. Clearly moved by the support, he announced "Food for everyone!" to a round of applause. Many started singing "Happy birthday" to him, as the former president's birthday was the following day, and Trump remarked that they were "a great group of people."
However, the former president is being accused of skipping out on his promise of free lunch. According to an anonymous source, via Miami New Times, Trump left the Miami establishment without buying everyone's food. In fact, Trump barely stayed at the restaurant more than a few minutes.
Donald Trump only made a short appearance
According to the Miami New Times, Donald Trump only stayed at Versailles for around 10 minutes before leaving. According to the New York Post, a Trump spokesperson said that the attendees opted to follow the former president outside instead of placing orders. They said, "At the end of President Trump's visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves."
Additionally, according to the spokesperson, Trump's staff picked up the tab for orders they made, so Trump's team didn't leave without paying their bill. When asked to comment on Trump's visit by Newsweek, an employee from the restaurant responded, "Sorry, I don't know about that." The New York Times also reported that Trump opted for McDonald's instead before getting on the plane back to New Jersey. This isn't surprising, given his well-known love of the restaurant includes Trump claiming to know the McDonald's menu better than the workers.