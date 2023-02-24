Donald Trump Just Claimed He Knows The McDonald's Menu Better Than The Workers

Love him or hate him, President Donald J. Trump knows how to create a media frenzy. One of his less political and more peculiar controversies has been his diet. While Trump was president, his daily meals included plenty of well-done steaks, Diet Coke, and fast food. Trump especially has a love for fast food joints, particularly Burger King, KFC, and McDonald's. According to an interview with CNN, one reason Trump prefers fast food chains is due to the chain's cleanliness and consistency. He famously said, "One bad hamburger, you can destroy Mcdonald's."

Even though Trump is a multi-billionaire, his eating habits make him appear as a man of the people. His love for McDonald's is well documented, as is his extra-large order. His typical order, according to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, is a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla milkshake. Trump is often known to share the love when it comes to his favorite meal, even catering McDonald's when the White House hosted the Clemson football team. Trump brought in Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and even threw in some Burger King Whoppers, and pizza for some good measure.

Trump likes food that is "All-American," and his love of McDonald's hasn't disappeared since he's left the White House.