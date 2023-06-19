The Best Gas Station Coffee Is Not An Easy Choice

Gas station coffee may not be your go-to for your daily commute — after all, it's much easier to simply swing through the drive-through at your local Mickey D's or Starbucks. If you're going on a longer journey, however, you'll learn what long-distance truckers and road trippers have long known: Gas station coffee is lifeblood, itself.

It's not easy to decide which gas station chain serves up the best coffee. For one thing, quality may vary not only from franchise to franchise, but also from pot to pot, and certain times of day may be better than others. (If you hit up a smaller gas station at a less-busy time of day, there's a chance that the coffee in the carafe may have gone cold.) Also, there's the fact that not every chain has a nationwide presence. According to a 2019 GasBuddy survey (via The Shelby Report), 50 states plus the District of Columbia had 25 different go-to gas stations for their coffee fix.

There's also the question of criteria. Coffee snobbism has no place on the road, as indie coffee shops that know how to make a perfect pour-over do not line the highways and byways. Still, while gas station coffee does not need to be a gourmet experience, it should, at least, be drinkable. And also hot. A nice selection of add-ins is good, too, and it's a big plus if the coffee is affordable so you'll have a few bucks to fill up your car's tank, too.