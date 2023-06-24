For Incredibly Juicy Chicken, Try A Roasting Bag

While oven bags are designed for use in conventional ovens, one juicy bit of need-to-know info is that they should not be used in toaster ovens, as there's a danger that they may come into contact with the heating element. Avoid using them under the broiler as well because they may be unsafe in high heat. However, oven bags can be used in the microwave since nuking your chicken in a bag essentially allows it to steam in its own juices, and since this is a moist heat method, the meat will be anything but dry.

If grilling is what thrills you, you can make great grilled chicken in a bag but will need to use foil-bottomed grill bags. You can also use special air fryer cooking bags since conventional bags are not designed for convection cooking. Still, with the proper cooking bags, both grilled and air-fried chicken will turn out moist, as the bags will seal in the juices instead of letting them evaporate.

Still, there is one reason why cooking chicken in a bag may not be your best bet if concern over food additives outweighs your desire for juiciness. A small portion of the plastic in these bags can transfer into the chicken as it cooks. Although this shouldn't pose a serious health risk, it's still something to be aware of.