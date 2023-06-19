We Aren't The Only Ones Wondering Why Mayo Is White

We go through life without questioning so many things. You've probably never wondered if the wasabi you very much like is even real (it probably isn't), or if the "healthy" cereal that you start your day with is actually unhealthy (newsflash: there's a good chance that it might be). Heck, we see that bottle of mayo in our refrigerator every day and never even think about why it's some shade of white when egg yolks are yellow. Beaten whole eggs aren't white, so why would something that's made mostly of eggs be entirely white?

Well, at least the legendary author Stephen King has wondered as much, and in turn, made us wonder. "Operating under the theory that the only stupid question is the one you don't ask (a postulate with which some may disagree), I pose this: Why is mayonnaise white?" King asked in a tweet that inspired a storm of discussion on the subject. "I think you broke the universe with that question," a user replied. King isn't the only one to pose this important question, though. Thankfully, the answer isn't elusive at all. Store-bought mayo is white because of the ingredients in it, as well as the method used to make it.