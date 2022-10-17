7 Breakfast Cereals You Can't Pretend Are Healthy Anymore

Cereal is one of those things many Americans love eating for breakfast. It's fast, easy, and tasty. Plus the companies behind the brands will often market how healthy the product is — perhaps mentioning that it's gluten-free or fat-free. After all, when it was first created by Dr. Kellogg back in the late 19th century, its original intention was always meant to be a balanced, healthy food. Now, cereal aisles tend to be loaded with boxes that have little to do with a good diet.

Science Daily reports how "food marketing creates a false sense of health" because while items may be free of one thing such as fat, they may be loaded with unhealthy amounts of sodium or sugar. This creates what is known as a 'health halo' effect where consumers often believe a food is healthy because of one claim. Researchers reported that "consumers frequently confuse "low fat" with "low calorie", resulting in the overconsumption of certain foods," per The Guardian.

A new proposal from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) aims to redefine what foods are labeled as healthy. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra said, "Nutrition is key to improving our nation's health. Healthy food can lower our risk for chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes healthy food." These new FDA guidelines mean that 7 cereals will fall off the health food radar.