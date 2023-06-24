McPops Are The FOODMO-Inducing Menu Item At McDonald's Spain

If you always save some room for dessert after a tasty meal, you may not have considered putting a sweet treat from the Golden Arches on your radar. Unless you're a devotee of the classic McDonald's McFlurry, there aren't many dessert options at the chain's United States locations. Beyond various ice cream flavors, desserts at American McDonald's locations include a chocolate chip cookie, apple fritters, an iced cinnamon roll, a baked apple pie, or a blueberry muffin. Given the limited options, we can't help but turn our attention to McDonald's desserts in other countries to see what the States are missing out on. According to its sweets menu in Spain, the answer is, well, a lot.

With decadent chocolate muffins, creamy tarts and cakes, and a few fun cake pop flavors, Spain's McDonald's desserts are reminiscent of fancier items you might find at a Starbucks bakery. But there's one treat that first-time tasters quickly put at the top of their favorites list: the sugar-dusted donuts served on Spain's McCafé menu. These bite-sized delights, called McPops, can be enjoyed with white chocolate or chocolate hazelnut fillings and ordered in packs of 4 or 10. A handful of these mini donuts pair perfectly with a frothy latte — and the best part is, you don't have to book a flight to Spain to try them.