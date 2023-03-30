McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Which International Menu Item They Want To See In The U.S - Exclusive Survey

Of the 17,000+ readers who took a moment to vote on their favorite international McDonald's menu item, nearly two hundred also dropped a comment. A few wanted to clarify that they would've chosen more than one item if given the chance, while others said that they had discovered during their travels just how "limited" the American menu really is.

Still others, of course, offered up their own suggestions as to what international items they want to see in the U.S. Several people were quick to say they wanted the McDonald's fried apple pies to return. Meanwhile, others said they wanted to see Germany's breakfast bagel sandwich, Thailand's McPad Thai, and the United Kingdom's vegetarian options.

With all that being said, a few Americans shared their McDonald's secrets. According to one, the teriyaki burger is available at McDonald's in Hawaii, and a second person said some of these international items can be found at the Global McDonald's in Chicago. This may not be helpful for everyone, but it's worth putting out there.