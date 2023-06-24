The (Few) Vegan Options You Can Actually Enjoy At McDonald's

We know McDonald's isn't the ideal place to go if you're vegan, but when you have no other choice, there are a few options for you there. However, exercise caution, as some of the menu items you once counted on may not be on the menu anymore. Plus, McDonald's things you may have thought were vegan really aren't. For example, McDonald's French fries might contain beef and dairy products. The chain's fruit smoothies may also contain dairy, so you can't fill up that way either.

Yet it's not impossible to eat at McDonald's as a vegan. You just have to get a little creative. It can also help if you bring along or pick up a packet of nuts, some nut butter, or another protein source like hummus. And many agree that where McDonald's excels for vegans is with its desserts.

If you're struggling to figure out what you can eat at McDonald's if you're vegan, we have you covered. Read on for tips on how to mix and match menu items to get the tastiest and most filling vegan McDonald's meal possible.