Tips To Make Mouth-Watering Faux-Tisserie Chicken

Brining is a great way to infuse meat or poultry with even more flavor, but it can take up a lot of space in your fridge, especially when it comes to whole birds like chickens or turkeys. Luckily, there's another solution that doesn't require refrigerating a massive tub of liquid: Dry brining is even easier than wet brining — and it's more effective to boot. Dry brining essentially consists of seasoning meat generously hours or even a day ahead of cooking, which allows the cook to take advantage of the natural moisture in the meat. With enough time, the salt and seasonings mix and mingle with this moisture before being absorbed back into the meat itself, resulting in a less waterlogged (and far tastier) chicken.

While many dry brines begin with salt and perhaps a few other seasonings, baking soda is a secret weapon addition that helps the chicken brown even more deeply in the oven for that crispy, caramelized skin rotisserie chicken fans crave. It works thanks to the alkaline properties of the ingredient, which helps the protein of the chicken skin to break down over the course of ten hours in the fridge. The resulting chicken will be incredibly flavorful inside and oh-so-crispy on the outside.