Classic Oysters Rockefeller Recipe

If you're one of the many people who rejoice in a platter of freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, you've probably heard about oysters Rockefeller. The original recipe traces back to Antoine's Restaurant, a family-owned establishment in New Orleans. Snails were traditionally used in the preparation, but due to low supplies at the end of the 1800s, oysters were substituted. The green topping brought money to mind and the rich creamy preparation cemented this association, leading a satisfied customer to describe the dish as being "as rich as Rockefeller." He was, of course, referring to J.D. Rockefeller, the wealthiest person in the world at the time.

Cash and green bills aside, this decadent oyster recipe can be enjoyed by anyone who can access the fresh mollusks. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this classic oysters Rockefeller recipe to delight your taste buds with timeless flavors. She shares, "Oyster Rockefeller is a dish that feels fancy and indulgent while being incredibly easy to make." You'll have plenty of opportunities to serve this dish, and she notes, "It's the perfect way to impress guests or to make a typical dinner feel special."