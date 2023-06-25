Ricotta Gnudi With Sage And Garlic Butter Recipe

At first glance, it'd be pretty easy to mistake a plate of gnudi for gnocchi — the two foods look remarkably similar in appearance, and they're typically served in similarly savory contexts as well. The distinction between the two lies in what they're made of: Potatoes make up the bulk of gnocchi, whereas gnudi are made with ricotta cheese. This classic Italian gnudi with sage and garlic butter recipe — courtesy of developer Catherine Brookes — is sure to delight anyone who enjoys the intersection of ricotta and dumplings.

"I love the soft, pillowy texture of the gnudi and the super flavorful butter," Brookes says. "This dish feels rich and decadent and is a fun one to make too!" Brookes goes on to explain that gnudi have a texture that is similar to gnocchi, while having a taste that is "more rich and creamy." Paired with a sage- and garlic-infused butter sauce and topped with fresh Parmesan, this gnudi recipe is a masterclass in from-scratch goodness and is actually much simpler to make than it may appear.